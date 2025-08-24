Ajay Kumar Bhalla to be sworn in as Nagaland Governor on Aug 25

KOHIMA: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla would be sworn in as the new governor of Nagaland on August 25, officials said. Bhalla was given additional charge of Nagaland Governor by President Droupadi Murmu on August 16, a day after the death of Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on August 15 at a Chennai hospital. An official said that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on Monday (August 25). Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, would arrive in Kohima on Saturday. The seven-day mourning declared by the Nagaland government as a mark of respect to La. Ganesan ended on Friday. La. Ganesan died at a private hospital in Chennai on August 15 at the age of 80. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers and Chief Secretary represented the people of Nagaland at Chennai, where the last rites of La. Ganesan was performed. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla holds Review Meet to Rehabilitate Displaced People