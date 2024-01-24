Bharatiya Janata Party kicks off district tour in Kohima

Kohima: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kohima district incharge and co-incharge kicked off their district tour programme at the district office of the BJP in Nagaland’s Kohima on Monday.

Addressing the party workers, Legislator Incharge of Kohima District and Minister, Tourism and Higher Education Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, emphasised the paramount importance of adhering to the core values of ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, and Sab Ka Prayas’ for all BJP workers.

“Let us be resilient in our faith and yet be assertive in our organisation,” he stated. State Vice President and Incharge of Kohima District, MP (RS), Phangnon Konyak, called upon the party workers to concentrate on strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

“Your hard work and activities should be reflected in the strength of the booth,” she exhorted.

She further urged the members to sensitise the villagers on the various flagship programmes and schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and encourage them to avail its benefits so as to achieve the saturation of the schemes.

State Co-Chief Spokesperson and Co-Incharge, Akum Pongen, underscored the significance of voters and PM Viswakarma. He also called upon all district members involved in Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana and Booth Sashakti Karan Committees to become more active as the Lok Sabha polls were approaching.

The programme, presided over by Kohima District VP Hanchule Jemu, started with an invocation prayer by State Chief Spokesperson, Thomas Magh. Kohima District President Khrielie Usou welcomed the gathering, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Menovikho Viyie, President BJYM Kohima District. (ANI)