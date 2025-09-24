Centre extends ban on NSCN (K) for 5 more years under UAPA

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] and all its factions, wings and front organizations for the next five years.

The extension of the ban was implemented with immediate effect for a period of five years starting September 28, 2025, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), says an MHA notification, pointing out the outfits’ declaration as an “unlawful association”. The decision comes in view of the outfit’s continued involvement in violent, anti-national and criminal activities.

As per the notification, NSCN (K) has openly declared its aim to establish a sovereign Nagaland by carving out Naga-inhabited areas of India and Myanmar through secession from the Union of India. The group has been accused of aligning itself with other banned outfits such as ULFA(I), PREPAK and PLA, and of engaging in kidnapping, extortion, and procurement of arms with the help of anti-India forces abroad.

During the period between September 28, 2020 and April 30, 2025, security forces and police actions against the group resulted in the killing of 13 of its cadres, mentions the notification. Authorities registered 71 criminal cases against the members of NSCN (K), filed 56 charge sheets, and prosecuted 35 cadres.

Additionally, 85 cadres were arrested, 69 surrendered, and 51 other criminal incidents were linked to the outfit. Large quantities of arms and explosives were also recovered, including 69 weapons, 52 magazines, 931 live rounds, 10 grenades, 150 detonators, and over two kilograms of explosive materials. (ANI)

