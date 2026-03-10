Centre Sanctions Rs 283 Crore to Modernise 123-Year-Old Dimapur Railway Station

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 283 crore for the modernisation of Dimapur railway station in Nagaland, a minister informed the state Assembly on Monday, as legislators debated the future of a station that predates the state itself.

Health and Family Welfare Minister P. Pawang Konyak, replying to a discussion on the status of the Dimapur railway station, confirmed the allocation and noted that Dimapur remains the second highest revenue-earning railway station in the entire Northeast region.

Konyak also told the House that both the concerned department and landowners have written to the Ministry of Railways seeking compensation, and are currently awaiting a response.

