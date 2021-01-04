COVID: Blessing in disguise to Nagaland Health sector

KOHIMA: With COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world, leaving many infected, it was also a blessing in disguise for Nagaland. To tackle this pandemic, the State's Health sector has been galvanized.



During this pandemic, the State got three Bio-Safety Level (BSL) Laboratories. The first one was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Nagaland in May 2020, at the Naga Hospital in Kohima.

The other two laboratories were inaugurated at Dimapur and also in Tuensang district. As on date, Nagaland has 1,986 beds in its COVID-19 Care Units.

The number of ventilators in the State has increased to 68. Ambulances in the government hospitals have also increased to 110. Around 330 new posts were created for medical personnel in these pandemic months.

Till December 31, the State reported 11,927 Novel Coronavirus cases. The first case in Nagaland was detected on May 25.

The first three cases were returnees from Chennai. As many as 30,000 stranded people from the State were brought back to Nagaland during the lockdown.

The State government has directed all people entering Nagaland after December 20 to report at the District Task Force (DTF) centres for COVID-19 testing.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare said in a release that this is done in view of the new variant strain of the Coronavirus that has emerged in the United Kingdom.

The new mutant strain is being called the VUI-202012/01. This is the very first 'variant under investigation' in the UK. It has emerged in the UK in December 2020. (Agencies)

