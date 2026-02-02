Fusion of Bands Season 3 grand finale highlights Nagaland’s rich musical talent, cultural harmony

Kohima: Organized by the Indian Army under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, the grand finale of Fusion of Bands Season 3 was held in Nagaland, showcasing the state’s vibrant musical talent while promoting cultural harmony and youth engagement.

The event brought together talented bands from across the region, reflecting the Army’s continued commitment to fostering goodwill, creativity and unity through music.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Grand Finale of Fusion of Bands Season 3 was successfully conducted on Saturday (January 31) at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station, showcasing music, unity and exceptional musical talent from across Nagaland.

Organised under the aegis of Spear Corps, Indian Army, the event was a flagship cultural initiative under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, aimed at promoting youth empowerment, cultural expression and national integration.

The grand finale was attended by acting Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the Chief Guest, along with Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps and S. C. Jamir, former Chief Minister of Nagaland and former Governor. Their presence underscored the significance of music and culture as instruments of unity and social cohesion.

Six finalist bands representing different districts of Nagaland competed in the finale.

Lt Col Rawat said after an electrifying contest, Desi Rewind (Mokokchung) was declared the Winner, clinching the first prize of Rs 3.5 lakh. Jack in the Box (Dimapur) secured the second prize of Rs 2.5 lakh, while NTTB-Nikato Tamang and the Band (Dimapur) finished Third, winning Rs 1.5 lakh. In addition, each finalist received Rs 30,000, and all semi-finalists were awarded Rs 5,000 in recognition of their talent. The competition was adjudicated by an eminent jury comprising Akum Jamir, Bethel Tsuzu and Arenlong, all distinguished figures in the music fraternity. The evening was further enriched by performances from guest artistes Agukath, Ahio Khieya and the Mahila Police Band. Fusion of Bands – Season 3 concluded on a high note, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to nurturing youth talent, celebrating cultural diversity and strengthening civil–military bonds in Nagaland, the defence PRO added. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Army Organizes Spiritual Tour for Border Villagers Under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’