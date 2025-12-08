GOC Spear Corps visits army-backed Zakhama textile unit, empowering local weavers in Nagaland

KOHIMA: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, visited the Army-supported textile unit at Zakhama village in Nagaland’s Kohima district, a centre enabling livelihood generation and cultural preservation for local communities.

According to a release, during the visit on Saturday, Lt Gen Pendharkar interacted with the women weavers, praising their craftsmanship and applauding the Army’s efforts in strengthening economic self-reliance and fostering stronger Military-Civil relations in the region.

The weavers also expressed gratitude for the support that has enabled them to achieve financial independence and contribute meaningfully to their households.

The textile unit, which was established by the Red Shield Division under the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana initiative, is currently benefiting more than 30 families from Zakhama and neighbouring villages by providing structured skill training in handloom weaving.

The initiative aims to empower local women, preserve indigenous Naga art forms and create sustainable income opportunities.

The release stated that the unit produces culturally significant textiles blending traditional tribal motifs—including the iconic patterns used in Tsungkotepsu shawls—with modern materials to meet both domestic and international demand for authentic handmade products. (ANI)

