Hanyuk village in Nagaland revives the Naga Morung tradition to evolve as a modern learning hub

At a time when contemporary methods of life are heavily impacting the present-day lifestyle, resulting in the extinction of long-held customs, Hanyuk village in Noklak district has taken steps to resurrect the age-old Morung system - once a thriving community and the foundation of learning in Naga society.
Thomung Shiu is in charge of this one-of-a-kind endeavor, and he claims that Morungs were once a hub of communal activity and education. In todays day and age the Morungs are empty and unused, this is the way to revive them with a purpose.
Morung’s used to be gthe learning hubs under the Naga traditions and were instrumental in teaching values, history, traditions and life skills to the students. Taking this thought in mind the modern Morung learning center was started in Hanyuk where at night the students come and study together.
The institution not just provides academic support but also engages the children with skill development courses and other co-curricular activities. As of now, 30 students are coming to benefit from daily learning at the Morung. Movie nights are also organised on a few days of the month.
Noklak being a distant area, irregular electricity remains a foremost challenge. The situation gets deteriorated during summer months due to damages from landslides, and load-shedding during winters.
The Morung is being run with solar lights from Sunbird Trust, benches and desks from the Village Council, and donations from near and dear ones.
The modern Morung at hanyuk village sends out a great message of how modernity can beautifully bring together age-old traditions.