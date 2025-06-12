Hanyuk village in Nagaland revives the Naga Morung tradition to evolve as a modern learning hub

Morung’s used to be gthe learning hubs under the Naga traditions and were instrumental in teaching values, history, traditions and life skills to the students. Taking this thought in mind the modern Morung learning center was started in Hanyuk where at night the students come and study together.

The institution not just provides academic support but also engages the children with skill development courses and other co-curricular activities. As of now, 30 students are coming to benefit from daily learning at the Morung. Movie nights are also organised on a few days of the month.