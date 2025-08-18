His life was built on ethos of nationalism: Temjen Imna Along

Kohima: Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along condoled the death of Governor La Ganesan, who passed away on Friday evening in Chennai.

Remembering him as a kind and humble person, Along said Ganesan's life was guided by the spirit of nationalism and love for the people of Nagaland and India. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Temjen Imna Along said, "The passing away of Governor La Ganesan has left the state of Nagaland in grief. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family. He was a kind man, and his life was built on the ethos of nationalism... His humility, presence of mind, love for the people of Nagaland and for the people of India were always at its best all the time..." La Ganesan passed away at 6:23 pm on August 15 at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Nagaland has declared seven days of state mourning from August 16 to 22. Senior leaders and dignitaries gathered in Chennai on Saturday to pay their last respects to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who passed away on Friday evening. Tributes poured in from across the country, with Union ministers, state leaders, and representatives from Nagaland recalling his remarkable public life and contributions to politics, literature, and governance.(ANI)

