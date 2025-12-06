Hornbill Festival: Day 4 lights up Kisama with tribal performances, Buyers & Suppliers Meet

KOHIMA: Marking the fourth day of the Hornbill Festival 2025, a vibrant cultural show was held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Kohima on Thursday. Hosted by Metsubo Jamir, Minister for Rural Development & SIRD, and co-hosted by Mhathung Yanthan, Advisor for Agriculture, the event featured an array of performances representing diverse Naga tribes. Special guests included Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, and Surabhi Varma Garg, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER).

Cultural troupes presented dances, songs and musical traditions rooted in tribal history and seasonal celebrations. Highlights included the Konyak troupe’s Alea-Boa, linked to the Aoleang festival; the Sumi Aphilo Kuwo warrior dance; the Kuki Khulkon Lam depicting ancestral migration; and the Phom Moolum Shou, an emotive victory song. The Rengma demonstrated Khuli, traditional bamboo flute music, while the Pochury performed Eh-ho Eh-ho, a dance of high-status men during Feast of Merit celebrations.

Other performances included the Tikhir Nongtulukia pre-harvest song; Lotha Ekhyo Sharu victory dance; Sangtam Khuya Jing Tsoh crow-inspired folk dance; Yimkhiung Khongpi bamboo music by women; Zeliang Akhin Tung-bu lin festival dance; Angami Kehu-Elokhwe festival chant; and Ao Shuzung Saiba, a traditional children’s game. The Chang performed Lo-Chia, the Chakhesang sang Nyekro Kuvu Li, the Garo demonstrated Wapong Piksuaso bamboo-uprooting sport, the Khiamniungan showcased E-Khik on nettle fibre extraction, and the Kachari concluded with Swdwmsri Mwsanai, symbolising mastery of folk dances.

On the sidelines, the Department of Industries & Commerce and NIDC launched the Buyers & Suppliers Meet 2025 at Bamboo Hall, Kisama. Special Guest Hekani Jakhalu highlighted the event’s role in strengthening MSMEs under the RAMP Project of the Ministry of MSME. She noted Nagaland’s rich culture, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit, stressing that the meet serves as a catalyst for collaboration, market access and long-term partnerships. With 24 buyers from across India and 22 local MSMEs participating, she hoped the platform would generate orders, distribution links and export opportunities.

Industries & Commerce Secretary Ramnikant Kumar underscored Nagaland’s competitive strengths—from artisans to unique food and craft products—while stressing the need for sustainable market linkages. Director P. Tokugha Sema acknowledged the buyers and MSMEs, noting strong interest in handloom, handicrafts, home décor, artisanal foods and herbal teas.

The two-day meet features panel discussions, sector pitch sessions and B2B meetings aimed at integrating Nagaland’s enterprises into national value chains. (ANI)

