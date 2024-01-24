Kohima police station bags Best Police Station in Nagaland award

Kohima: The Chiephobozou Police Station in Kohima district was awarded the best police station in Nagaland award by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The award certificate was received by Sheta Lohe, SDPO(North), Kohima on Tuesday at the Police Headquarter Kohima, handed over by Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Home and Border Affairs, Y Patton and DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma. (ANI)