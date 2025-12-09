Mission Watershed PUNARUTTHAN Launched in Nagaland

NEW DELHI: The government launched the State Level Watershed Mahotsav 2025 and Mission Watershed PUNARUTTHAN at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, to revive traditional water bodies, restore degraded lands, and strengthen water harvesting systems, an official statement said on Monday.

The mission aims to achieve these objectives, ensuring sustainable livelihoods through community participation and convergence with schemes such as MGNREGA, the statement from the Ministry of Rural Development said.

Launching the mission MoS for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said "water security is national security", adding that the future belongs to those who preserve their natural foundations.

"Nagaland, with its rich ecological and cultural heritage, stands at the forefront of community-led watershed management. The restoration of springs, renovation of water harvesting structures, and rejuvenation of land resources here is not just an environmental effort -- it is a lifeline for future generations," the minister said. (IANS)

