Nagaland: 60% Government Schools in State Face Collapse, Urgent Measures Needed

DIMAPUR: In a recent meeting organized by the Department of School Education (DoSE), Advisor School Education and SCERT Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome revealed alarming statistics about the state of government schools. Approximately 60% of these institutions are on the brink of collapse, prompting serious concerns about the education system's viability.

Dr. Yhome emphasized the need for a collective effort to address the impending crisis. While assuring support from the School Education Department in terms of teachers and infrastructure improvement, he stressed the importance of collaboration with NGOs for more effective outcomes. Nagaland, he disclosed, currently has the highest rate of school dropouts, with linguistic barriers identified as a major contributing factor. To tackle this issue, he advocated incorporating local languages into the education system.

Highlighting the roles of the church, community, and unions in shaping a better future for students, Dr. Yhome hinted at the Department's readiness to address challenges such as teacher recruitment and student enrollment. The recruitment process, he noted, would be streamlined through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) and the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB).

Acknowledging the public's misconception that schools are primarily for employment, Dr. Yhome urged a shift in perspective, emphasizing the role of education in building society. He expressed concern that deteriorating conditions in government schools were forcing parents to opt for private institutions, leading to financial strain.

The Advisor revealed plans to improve the quality of primary education by recruiting proficient teachers, streamlining systems, and focusing on school development. Additionally, he suggested introducing student health cards and immunization measures to prioritize the well-being of students.

In response to concerns raised by student unions, Commissioner and Secretary Kevilenuo Angami emphasized the need for a rationalization exercise. While acknowledging that addressing these issues would take time, she hoped the initiatives would yield positive results. Representatives from various student bodies expressed their concerns, and Dr. Yhome assured personal attention to the matters raised during the consultative meeting.