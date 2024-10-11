Nagaland: ACAUT Demands Eviction of Railway Lands

Kohima: Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation or ACAUT Nagaland has demanded the removal of illegal encroachment on railway land in the state, especially near the railway tracks. ACAUT Nagaland has also raised concerns over Nagaland government’s failure to assist the Northeast Frontier Railways in the redevelopment of Dimapur Railway Station into a world-class facility, even though a budget of Rs. 283 Cr was allocated for this purpose.



ACAUT Nagaland also pointed out that the long-awaited transformation project which was supposed begin by April 30, 2024, continues to face delays due to the failure of the government to evict illegal settlers occupying railway land.

They also mentioned that despite being a key revenue earning station under NFR Dimapur railway station has been deprived of development for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone on August 6, 2023, to redevelop 508 railway stations across India, with Dimapur being one of them. But the project continues to get postponed as long as land is not made available for the redevelopment and expansion of railway facilities. According to NFR officials, land encroachment in Dimapur stands at around 30.283 hectares out of the total 53.806 hectares of railway land.

As such, they have demanded immediate action from the Nagaland government to take concrete steps to evict all encroachment from the lands belonging to the railways department.