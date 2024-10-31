Nagaland Approves Creation Of Meluri As New District For Pochury Tribe

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has approved the bifurcation of Phek district to make the Meluri sub-division a new district, a minister informed.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio chaired a cabinet meeting where the decision to carve out a new district was made, Forest Minister CL John told the media.
Meluri sub-division, where people of the Pochury Naga tribe reside, will become the 17th district of the state when the order comes into effect. This marks the creation of the fifth new district in the past three years.
Earlier, the state government led by CM Rio created the districts of Tseminyu, Chumoukedima, and Niuland back in December 2021 by dividing Dimapur, and Shamator in January 2022 by splitting Tuensang district.
This move was received well by Meluri's MLA Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, the advisor for New & Renewable Energy and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, who expressed his gratitude to CM Rio for this decision.
He also praised the Chakhesang community, which happens to be the dominant group in the Phek district, for their full support to the demands of the Pochury tribe.
Notably, Meluri sub-division covers 1,011 sq km and has 31 recognized villages and four administrative headquarters.
Pochury Hoho, the apex body of the tribe, labeled it as the "red letter day" for the community. It thanked CM Rio, his cabinet colleagues and the local MLA for making it happen.
ALSO READ: Nagaland Cabinet Plans New Territorial Authority for Six Eastern Districts
ALSO WATCH: