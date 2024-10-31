Nagaland Approves Creation Of Meluri As New District For Pochury Tribe

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has approved the bifurcation of Phek district to make the Meluri sub-division a new district, a minister informed.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio chaired a cabinet meeting where the decision to carve out a new district was made, Forest Minister CL John told the media.

Meluri sub-division, where people of the Pochury Naga tribe reside, will become the 17th district of the state when the order comes into effect. This marks the creation of the fifth new district in the past three years.

Earlier, the state government led by CM Rio created the districts of Tseminyu, Chumoukedima, and Niuland back in December 2021 by dividing Dimapur, and Shamator in January 2022 by splitting Tuensang district.