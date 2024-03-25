Nagaland: Assam Rifles Nabs NSCN-KYA Member

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) along with tribal groups unanimously decided to stick to their February 23, 2024, “Chenmcho resolution”, which states that they will not take part in any central and state elections until the government of India settles the offer for creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

As per the resolution, all residents of eastern Nagaland will abstain from voting in these elections.

The decision was made following a day-long discussion regarding the Indian government's failure to finalize its proposal for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory before the announcement of the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 7, 2023.

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on March 6, declared a "public emergency" and called for a boycott of elections and campaigns in six eastern districts of the state. This is due to the Union government's delay in offering to create a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which would be an autonomous council for the region.