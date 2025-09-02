Nagaland Assembly Defers Discussion on ‘Satanic Worship’

Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday deferred a proposed discussion on “satanic worship” that was listed on the opening day of the monsoon session.

The issue was brought forward by Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader and former home minister Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, who sought the House’s attention under Rule 54 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business on the “Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland.”

The Assembly secretariat had admitted the matter as one of “urgent public importance” and placed it on the day’s list. However, before it was taken up, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced that the discussion had been “deferred until further listing.”

Speaking to the press, Nienu said the deferral came after requests from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Speaker, who stressed the need for a detailed study before bringing it up in the House.

“This is a serious matter. It must be discussed in the Assembly so that a proper law can be framed to ban such a cult,” Nienu asserted.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on Monday expressed “grave concern” over the government’s decision to table the issue, warning that an Assembly discussion could inadvertently “promote or legitimise” a practice it described as “universally rejected and alien to Naga society.”

With the matter deferred, the debate over whether the Assembly should formally deliberate on the subject remains unresolved, though both political and civil society voices continue to push for clarity.