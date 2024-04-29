Nagaland: Businesses Reopen After Protest Against Extortion

KOHIMA: Nagaland witnessed a resurgence of economic activity on Monday as business establishments reopened their doors following a three-day shutdown orchestrated by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CNCCI). The protest, aimed at addressing the issue of widespread extortion by underground groups, garnered significant support across the state.

The shutdown, which commenced in Dimapur, the state's commercial hub, on Friday, quickly gained momentum as other districts joined in solidarity with the CNCCI's call for action. The primary demand of the industry body was for the state government to take immediate measures to curb the "unabated extortions, intimidations, and summons" perpetrated by these underground groups, which have long plagued the business community in Nagaland.

As the shutdown concluded, business bodies across various districts announced differing relaxation timings for the resumption of commercial activities. The CNCCI specified a relaxation period from 12 noon to 6 pm on Monday, while other districts opted for longer hours, ranging from 6 am to 6 pm. However, amidst the reopening, concerns regarding the prevalence of extortion and drug trafficking lingered.

Reports of traffic snarls emerged from several parts of the state as residents rushed to stock up on essential commodities following the resumption of business activities. The disruptions caused by the shutdown highlighted the economic impact of the ongoing challenges faced by businesses in Nagaland.

In response to these concerns, the Nagaland Police unveiled a new initiative aimed at tackling extortion and drug trafficking. They introduced a mobile application, urging both the business community and the public to utilize the platform to report instances of extortion and illegal drug activities promptly. This move signifies a concerted effort by law enforcement to address the underlying issues contributing to the economic instability in the region.

The reopening of business establishments marks a significant step forward for Nagaland's economy after the disruption caused by the protest against extortion. However, the underlying challenges posed by underground groups continue to pose a threat to the business community and the overall stability of the state. As stakeholders navigate these challenges, the proactive measures taken by the CNCCI and law enforcement underscore the collective determination to foster a safer and more conducive environment for business in Nagaland.