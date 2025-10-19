Nagaland celebrates creativity and innovation in classrooms at PBL Fair 2025

DIMAPUR: The Department of School Education (DoSE) and Samagra Shiksha, in collaboration with the Education Above All Foundation, Mantra4Change, NagaED, and ShikshaLokam, hosted the first-ever Project-Based Learning (PBL) Fair, Nagaland, today in Dimapur. The event showcased the creativity and innovation of over 80 schools from Dimapur, featuring exhibits by 160 teachers, 320 students, and 50 school leaders who implemented PBL projects.

The fair was graced by Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Honourable Advisor, School Education and SCERT, Government of Nagaland, as the Chief Guest, along with senior officials from the state, district, and block levels.

Through project displays, storytelling sessions, and student interactions, participants demonstrated how concepts in English and Mathematics were brought to life, from designing Naga-inspired shawls that integrated art and math to setting up mini-stores that helped students apply multiplication in real-world contexts.

The fair also featured recognition of outstanding teachers and schools, dialogues on classroom innovation, and cultural performances celebrating the state’s vibrant learning ecosystem. The fair offered a glimpse into how classrooms across Nagaland are weaving local culture into modern learning practices. (ANI)

