Nagaland: Civil Society Organizations Advocate for Lifting Three-Decade-Old Liquor Prohibition

DIMAPUR: An important meeting took place in Dimapur, Nagaland, led by the Naga Council Dimapur (NCD). Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) were advocating to end the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act 1989 in Dimapur district. Various groups attended the meeting on February 12. These groups included the Dimapur District GB Union, Naga Women Hoho Dimapur, Dimapur Urban Council Chairmen Federation, and more.
After the meeting, NCD President Etsungmomo Kikon spoke to the media. He told them that two requests to end the Act had been sent to the Nagaland governor. Even though they couldn't meet with officials from the state government, they had chosen to get involved in the process. He also shared that a committee was created at the meeting to handle the discussions with the government. This committee includes leaders from all the CSOs in Dimapur.
Feeling the weight of their task, Zasivikho Zakiesato, the President of Dimapur Urban Council Chairmen Federation, shared they would consult with many community leaders. Zakiesato said that they plan to talk with everyone in Dimapur society. Their goal is to put pressure on the government to stop the liquor ban in their district.
In 1989, the NLTP Act was created due to the demand from churches and CSOs to stop all alcohol products and businesses. But, a study by the Dimapur Urban Council Chairmen's Federation in 2023 exposed that the Act was not enforced, especially within the Dimapur district. The federation pointed out the negative effects on Nagaland's people, implying that the Act had not achieved its goals, sadly causing harm to the public.
With CSOs actively rallying and connecting with the government, the future of the 30-year-old alcohol ban in Dimapur is uncertain. This could bring about changes for the local folks and the overall system we follow.
