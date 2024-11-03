Nagaland: CM Rio Attends Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Naga Council Dimapur

KOHIMA: The Naga Council Dimapur celebrated its Platinum Jubilee with the theme "75 Years of Naga Unity" at a grand event held at the Dimapur District Sports Council (DDSC) Complex on Saturday.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addressed a packed gathering during the event and marked the jubilee as the only way of fostering unity. He also pointed out that NCD's motto "All in One" aptly captures its aspiration of bringing together the very diversified tribes and communities. While it does so of 16 Nagaland tribes, four from Manipur can be included here: Tangkhul, Mao, Anal, and Poumai.

Rio appealed to everyone to come under one umbrella and acknowledged the founding members of NCD for their effort in promoting unity among the Naga people, especially in Dimapur. He emphasized that unity is a pre-condition for sustainable peace and development and called on individuals to work towards common goals that bring about collective progress.

Speaking to journalists, chief minister pointed out that an unsettled political question about the Nagas epitomises the lack of integration between the Nagas. At the same time, the chief minister has called Dimapur a "miniature Nagaland and miniature India" while applauding NCD for their devotion since 75 years of dedication towards their work to unify and serve Naga as well as the non-Naga people.

Most of the residents coming from the four tribes here are from other northeastern states, Rio said. Those who settled here before December 1, 1963, would be considered non-Naga indigenous citizens, he said.

The Nagaland state is exempted from the Panchayati Raj system, according to him. Therefore, there will be no election for the village councils and selections will be made following customary laws.

Regarding the newly concluded Urban Local Body election, which after 22 years was conducted for him, Rio thanked the tribal and civil society organisations who had worked with each other in bringing a smooth, peaceful process and urged people to give cooperation with the newly elected councilors. The funding of new office building for NCD besides six storied office complex of Naga Club was assured by him, who was further ready to elevate the DDSC complex up to international standard.

In his final speech, Rio urged the citizens of Dimapur to strive for social issues and create harmony among people and to say that the progress in Dimapur would also give a push to the Nagaland's development as well.

Guest of honor H Tovihoto Ayemi praised NCD as important to the city's diverse population, celebrating how it promotes peace and cultural identity. He challenged people to actively join in the making of community ties as they looked ahead to a hopeful future.

Moatoshi Longkumer, another guest of honor, said the platinum jubilee is a form of tribute to unity and shared vision. He pointed to the need for continuous discourse and cooperation in dealing with critical issues such as development and employment. He urges the community to keep with the values of unity and progress left behind by its ancestors.

In one of the earlier events, the chief minister had unveiled the Unity Monolith at the Naga Council Mhalie Market Complex. The program comprised speeches by the leaders, cultural dance performances, and tribute to the history and what NCD had achieved over the last 75 years.