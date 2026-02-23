Nagaland: Dimapur Railway Station gets ‘Eat Right Station’ Certification

GUWAHATI: In a significant achievement towards ensuring safe and hygienic food for passengers, Dimapur Railway Station under Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway has been awarded the prestigious “Eat Right Station” certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The station has qualified as per the guidelines established by FSSAI and has been granted this certification for the period from 24th October 2025 to 23rd October 2027.

This recognition has been conferred after a comprehensive audit of food stalls, catering units, and food handlers at the station to ensure compliance with stringent food safety standards, hygienic food preparation, safe storage practices, proper waste management, and availability of nutritious food options for passengers.

In another proud achievement, four stations under the Alipurduar (APDJ) Division of Northeast Frontier Railway have also been awarded the “Eat Right Station” certification by FSSAI for meeting the prescribed food safety and hygiene benchmarks. These stations are Alipurduar Railway Station, Kokrajhar Railway Station, Golakganj Railway Station, and New Mal Junction Railway Station. The certification reflects the dedicated efforts of railway officials, health inspectors, catering units, authorized vendors, and station management teams who have worked in close coordination to maintain high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

The “Eat Right Station” initiative is part of FSSAI’s nationwide movement to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food practices under the “Eat Right India” campaign. Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to continuously improving passenger amenities and ensuring that quality, safe, and hygienic food is made available across all its stations, a press release said.

