Nagaland: DNSU Raises Security Concerns Over Collapsed Wall at Dimapur Government College

DIMAPUR: The Dimapur Naga Students' Union has recently criticized the Department of Higher Education for not taking concrete steps following the collapse of the boundary wall at Dimapur Government College.

The wall, which was constructed in 2022, surprisingly fell within a few months of its construction. That led to serious concern regarding the quality of the structure and the safety of students.

In a press statement, DNSU lamented the fact that even with appeals from the college student body, the department still failed to act on the matter. The union underscored the fact that this lack of action threatens students, particularly those staying in hostels on campus since unauthorized people can gain access to the premises.

According to the DNSU, incidents such as an assault and extortion case on October 10 call for security enhancement with immediate effect. The authority has been blamed for showing no response and requested immediate action in terms of rebuilding the boundary wall to ensure security over the campus.

In addition, the DNSU asked the state government and the education department to repair the wall and to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the college campus. The statement ended with a threat that if no steps are taken, the DNSU may go ahead to stage a protest in conjunction with the students.

Earlier, The Nagaland Indigenous Peoples Forum (NIPF) and the Zo Reunification Organisation have been more vocal in rejection of border fencing by the central government to be put upon the India-Myanmar border areas, especially against Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Churachandpur areas of Manipur.

They expressed their discontent at the decision to resume construction over protests that stopped it in a joint press release. For them, using central forces to enforce that decision was a brazen disregard for the concerns of the Indigenous.

In essence, the organizations argue that the border fence poses a danger to the cultural heritage and way of life of the Indigenous peoples. According to them, the border fence does not only divide villages but also limits the traditional practices and interaction with neighboring communities that have contributed to the erasure of their cultural identity.

It reflected the disappointment of the people of Northeast after the regime of Free Movement established under the Act East policy initiated by the BJP government in 2018 was arbitrarily withdrawn.