Nagaland: Dr. SC Jamir's Emphasizes on Resolving the Indo-Naga Political Issue

KOHIMA: Former Nagaland Chief Minister, Dr. SC Jamir, insists resolving the Indo-Naga political matter is vital. This, he stated, is a basic first step towards tackling the complex "Frontier Nagaland" issue. He believes that peace in the political scene of Nagaland will help handle concerns of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) and other related issues. He warned against harmful actions like boycotting elections or closing down government offices and schools.
Reflecting on history, Jamir highlights the Eastern Region being honored with the status of a regional council when Nagaland became a state. This was quite a development but Eastern Nagaland leaders dissolved it after ten years, choosing to participate in the state general elections. He questioned the benefits of recreating such systems now, around five decades later.
Furthermore, Jamir encouraged Eastern Nagaland leaders to appreciate their identity as a vital part of Nagaland, a state they founded together. He explained the ENPO matter isn't just political. He recommended Eastern communities stop viewing themselves as backward and start focusing on development projects and effective use of local resources.
Jamir urged the leaders of ENPO to create an open dialogue with the Nagaland government. His focus was on positive talks that could solve the problems of the area and boost local activities without outside interplay. He asked ENPO not to see themselves as lesser or mistreated and voiced his belief in the Eastern region's ability to flourish, especially with the growth of the "Look East Policy".
Jamir appealed to ENPO to work alongside the Nagaland and central governments, showing wisdom in handling local and state problems for the overall good of the region and its people. He believed that prioritizing talks, teamwork, and a shared dream for growth would create a future where the issues of Frontier Nagaland are handled well within the larger peace, progress, and unity landscape of Nagaland.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: