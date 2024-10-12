Nagaland: ENPO Demands State Govt’s Response Regarding FNT by October 31

Kohima: The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has demanded that the Government of Nagaland submit its comments regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory by the end of this month.

Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation had convened a coordination and consultative meeting with its Frontal and Tribal Organisations on Friday. The meeting was organised in Mon towards reinforcing the demand for a timely response from the Nagaland government. The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution urging the state authorities to submit their comments on the “Highlight of the draft MoS with ENPO on FNT” by the end of this month, that is October 31, 2024.

This demand for a response from the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation comes after multiple requests regarding the matter. This included a request letter addressed to the chief minister of Nagaland on August 23 this year. A follow-up reminder was thereafter issued on September 14 highlighting the need for the report. The comments were sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. And even after taking multiple steps, there has been no official comment from the state government, leaving the issue unresolved.

Following demands from Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has forwarded a draft Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) to the Nagaland government and requested their comments on the same.