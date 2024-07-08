Nagaland: ENPO Suspends Public Emergency in Eastern Nagaland, Seeks Peaceful Resolution for Frontier Nagaland Territory

DIMAPUR: The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) Central Executive Council (CEC) has decided to temporarily suspend public emergency in Eastern Nagaland. They aim to foster mutual understanding and pursue peaceful resolution. The decision concerns the proposed creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by Government of India. This decision was made during crucial meeting held at ENPO headquarters in Tuensang on July 3 2024.

Public emergency, initially declared on February 5 2024, has been lifted to create environment conducive to dialogue and negotiation. This suspension will remain subject to review should compelling circumstances arise ENPO can reinstate emergency measures if necessary.

The ENPO's move reflects strategic shift towards diplomacy and negotiation. They hope to achieve peaceful and mutually agreeable solution to region's longstanding issues. The organization emphasized commitment to working with the government. They aim to address concerns of the people of Eastern Nagaland and ensure their voices are heard in process of creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

In another significant discussion, ENPO addressed the issue of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) nominees. Eastern Nagaland did not participate in recent ULB elections. As result, there are no nominees from this region. This clarification aims to dispel any confusion. It underscores the region's stance on ULB elections.

The meeting also highlighted the Chenmoho resolution. Its close connection to ULB nomination process was discussed in detail. ENPO reiterated importance of the resolution. It plays critical role in the region's administrative and political landscape.

By suspending the public emergency and clarifying stance on ULB nominations ENPO aims to bring clarity. This initiative seeks to facilitate peaceful negotiations and administrative processes in Eastern Nagaland. Organization remains hopeful. These steps will lead to a constructive dialogue with government. Ultimately, this aims to result in positive outcome for people of the region.

The ENPO's decisions are expected to have significant impact on ongoing discussions about Frontier Nagaland Territory. The organization is committed to ensuring voices and concerns of Eastern Nagaland's people are at forefront.