Nagaland: FIR Filed Against Former Pastor; DNSU Condemns Sexual Molestation Incident

KOHIMA: In view of multiple allegations against a former senior pastor, some members of Father's House Church in Chümoukedima filed an official complaint at the police station.

Confirming this, Commissioner of Police K Sophie said that senior members of the church submitted their complaint on Saturday at the Chümoukedima police station.

There were few reports earlier about incidents involving the former pastor, but despite the gravity of the allegations that has long been known to the public, no formal complaint had been made until last Friday.

One member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said that under Section 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, it clearly says that anyone who fails to report or record an offence can be punished with up to six months in prison, a fine, or both. He refused to tell further details as the case is under investigation.

It was a strong condemnation by the Dimapur Naga Students' Union, DNSU, against the alleged sexual molestation of minors by the senior pastor of Father's House Church in Chümoukedima.

DNSU issued a press statement that said the latest allegations have caused so much shock and anger within the community and has stood by its people - especially the victims and their families.

The union praised the Board of the Church for acting so quickly in demanding the resignation of the pastor and not permitting him to be used as a representative of the church, thus bringing home the act as a lesson in upholding high morals and ethics.

The union also supported the ongoing police investigation in the matter and called upon the concerned authority to be stern with the case against the accused so that justice could be brought to the victims. DNSU welcomed the assurance of the commissioner that he would himself file a case or take action once enough evidence is collected.

The DNSU, being a students' union that focuses on the students' welfare and security. This organization stated that it is alarmed by the allegations of minors about sexual exploitation and abuse. There should be no tolerance at all for such crimes.

On this issue, DNSU humbly requested the authorities to hasten its investigation and prompt dispensation of justice while asking the community for support and protection.

The union cautioned everybody not to inflame the situation and allow law to take its course. DNSU vowed to make an environment secure for all, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and minors.

They claimed they were going to follow the situation closely in a work relation with stakeholders to prevent the future happening.