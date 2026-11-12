Nagaland Foothills Prime for Commercial Sandalwood Cultivation, Confirm ICFRE Scientists

Kohima: Nagaland’s foothill belt holds strong commercial potential for sandalwood cultivation due to its fertile soil and favourable moisture levels, according to a joint assessment by researchers from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE). The confirmation comes after a comprehensive field study and high-level deliberations with state officials aimed at diversifying Nagaland's agricultural and forestry sectors.

The technical evaluation followed a November 10 field visit across key foothill locations and a subsequent coordination meeting at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat on November 11.

Chaired by Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner Y. Kikheto Sema, the review brought together a specialized delegation of scientists from the ICFRE-Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) in Bengaluru, the ICFRE-Institute of Forest Biodiversity (IFB) in Hyderabad, and the ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in Jorhat.

During the briefing, researchers including Dr. Swapnendu Pattanaik and Dr. B. N. Diwakara reported that mature sandalwood trees inspected in Nagaland’s foothills exhibited healthy heartwood development.

The experts noted that these growth patterns closely mirror successful scientific trials conducted in the neighbouring Diphu region of Assam, reinforcing the commercial viability of expanding sandalwood plantations in the state.

Despite the encouraging outlook, the scientific team stressed that sandalwood cultivation requires strict adherence to technical protocols. Because sandalwood is a semi-parasitic species with a long gestation period, experts advised farmers to utilize marginal lands unsuitable for conventional cash crops, ensure proper spacing, and plant compatible host species essential for the tree's survival and heartwood formation.

In contrast to their positive outlook on sandalwood, the delegation strongly advised against promoting Red Sanders cultivation among Nagaland farmers at this stage.

Researchers explained that while Red Sanders trees demonstrated satisfactory physical growth in the state's climate, their heartwood development was far too slow to meet commercial standards, posing a financial risk to growers.

Addressing the economic potential of the findings, Development Commissioner Y. Kikheto Sema stated that integrating high-value forestry crops like sandalwood alongside existing cash crops such as coffee, rubber, and teak could significantly boost rural employment and strengthen the state's economy.

At the same time, he cautioned farmers not to fall prey to exaggerated profit claims made by unverified commercial nurseries.

To ensure sustainable and safe adoption, Sema directed the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to organize statewide awareness and training programmes on scientific sandalwood farming. He also instructed officials to draft supportive government schemes and establish a long-term regulatory policy governing sandalwood cultivation, harvesting, and trade in Nagaland.