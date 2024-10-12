Nagaland: Global Naga Forum Accuses Assam Rifles of Unlawful Surveillance

Kohima: The Global Naga Forum has made some serious acquisition against Assam Rifles. They have mentioned that personnel with Assam Rifles have engaged in unlawful surveillance after unauthorised infiltration in a private group on a messaging platform.

The Global Naga Forum, a key organisation of the the different Naga tribe accused the Assam Rifles for engaging in unlawful surveillance of a private Whatsapp group used by the forum. They have also named one Major Narendra, who is stationed at Avangkhu in Nagaland mentioning that he had been monitoring their discussions for over a duration of five months before his activities were discovered by the forum members.

"Major Narendra clandestinely embedded himself into the GNF forum and surreptitiously monitored our conversations and gathered internal information for over five months, until we recently discovered his presence and deleted him from the group," the Global Naga Forum mentioned.

The allegations were highlighted in an open letter addressed to Major General Manish Kumar, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (N). Global Naga Forum expressed concern over what they described as a serious offense against their constitutional rights, including the freedom of speech and the right to privacy.

"We are a group dedicated to promoting peace and unity amongst our people and opposing human rights violations against all people, without exception, starting with those committed against the Nagas in the region and elsewhere," mentioned the letter.