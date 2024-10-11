Nagaland: Gol-NSCN (IM) revisits Framework Agreement to remove obstacle in peace progess

KOHIMA: The solution to the Indo-Naga political discussions is possible only through respect for the Framework Agreement that recognizes the Nagalim national flag and constitution," they said.

They also said that any delay in the conclusion of those talks could do more damage than good for both parties negotiating on the issue.

According to the statement of the NSCN-IM, political negotiation is a means to achieve an end, but in no way an end by itself. The organisation just stressed on a point, that serious and crucial talks between the Government of India and the NSCN led to the signing of the Framework Agreement dated 3 August 2015.

This accord recognises the unique history and sovereignty of Nagalim that encompasses its national flag and constitution as its integral part of sovereignty. They appreciated the political leadership of the late Chairman Isak Chishi Swu and General Secretary Th. Muivah.

NSCN-IM reiterated its argument that the people should decide their destiny. People of Nagalim perfectly know what they want, hence, they will decide their destiny.

They said the right to self-determination is a universal right contained in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and they added that freedom is an essential right to live.

The NSCN-IM further reiterates that the Naga people have lived on the soil of their motherland since times immemorial without bondage, while Nagalim has never come under India or Myanmar either by choice or by compulsion.

They have emphasized that because the colonial powers invaded the people of Naga resisted occupation of any type. Clear rejection of their demand for foreign rule was declaration of independence of Nagalim on August 14, 1947 and Nagalim Plebiscite on May 16, 1951.

The statement concluded with a statement that this conviction that they are neither Indian nor Burmese gives the Naga a strong sense of revolutionary patriotism.