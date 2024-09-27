Nagaland Government Employees Demand Restoration Of Old Pension System

KOHIMA: A protest was staged outside the civil secretariat on Thursday by the Nagaland National Pension System Government Service Employees Forum (NNPSGSEF) and the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Associations (CANSSEA) to demand restoration of the Old Pension System (OPS).

This demonstration aligns with the All India State Government Employees’ Federation's calls for urgent reforms in pension and employment policies amid growing discontent among state government employees.

The protesters submitted a charter of demands to the state government, seeking prompt consideration and resolution of various pressing issues.