Nagaland Government Pursues Tribal Support For Smooth Conduct Of Hornbill Festival's Silver Jubilee

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government is seeking support from the 18 tribal organizations of the state in order to ensure that the upcoming silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival turns out to be a huge success.

The highly-awaited annual event is scheduled to be held from December 1-10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama with grand celebration.

The plea was made during a consultative meeting convened by the tourism department on Wednesday.

Tourism Secretary G Hukugha Sema stressed upon the significance of close collaboration among the state government, tribal bodies, and other key stakeholders.