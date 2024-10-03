Nagaland Government Pursues Tribal Support For Smooth Conduct Of Hornbill Festival's Silver Jubilee
KOHIMA: The Nagaland government is seeking support from the 18 tribal organizations of the state in order to ensure that the upcoming silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival turns out to be a huge success.
The highly-awaited annual event is scheduled to be held from December 1-10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama with grand celebration.
The plea was made during a consultative meeting convened by the tourism department on Wednesday.
Tourism Secretary G Hukugha Sema stressed upon the significance of close collaboration among the state government, tribal bodies, and other key stakeholders.
He stated that the previous editions of the Hornbill Festival was conducted successfully due to the concerted efforts of the aforementioned entities.
The top official expressed optimism by saying that this year's festival will be a historic celebration and will attract visitors from all over the world.
He further requested all the concerned parties to work in tandem to provide the best possible experience to the tourists.
Sema assured that the tourists attending the festival would receive special treatment and he urged for cooperation and coordination to ensure a memorable experience throughout the event.
He also revealed that a master plan for revamping and renovating Kisama is underway, informing that the deadline for its completion has been set for November 17.
ALSO READ: Nagaland: NSCN (IM) Condemns Supreme Court's Dismissal of Charges in Oting Killing
ALSO WATCH: