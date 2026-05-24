Nagaland government steps up ASF curbs as districts tighten restrictions

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government intensified surveillance and containment efforts following outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in several parts of the state, with multiple districts introducing restrictions on the movement and sale of pigs and pork products.

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services deployed district veterinary officers and field personnel to undertake surveillance, collect samples and conduct awareness and biosecurity activities aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

Authorities in Mon district imposed a temporary ban on pork sales and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further notice. In Dimapur district, officials identified infected and surveillance zones after ASF-positive cases were detected in pigs at Signal Angami village. Restrictions were also enforced on pig movement, slaughter and transportation of pork products in affected areas.

The administration in Medziphema subdivision under Chumoukedima district introduced regulations requiring prior permission for commercial pig slaughter and pork sale activities. In Mokokchung district, authorities advised residents to avoid purchasing and consuming pork in areas under Tuli subdivision after outbreaks were reported in Chungtia and Kangtsungyimsen villages as well as Shitikolak ward of Tuli town.

Officials also imposed curbs on pig transportation and imports in parts of Peren and Niuland districts. The restrictions resulted in the temporary closure of several pork outlets across the state, including in Kohima.

The department clarified that ASF affected only pigs and posed no threat to humans, although it warned that the disease could inflict severe economic damage on pig farmers and traders.

Authorities urged farmers, transporters, traders and village councils to cooperate with containment measures and immediately report any unusual sickness or deaths among pigs. The department also advised strict hygiene and biosecurity practices and cautioned against improper disposal of carcasses, stating that unsafe practices could accelerate the spread of infection.

Officials said efforts would continue through scientific and administrative interventions to control the outbreak and protect the livestock sector across the state. (Agencies)

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