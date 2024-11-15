Nagaland Health Minister Launches Mobile Medical Unit For Zunheboto District

KOHIMA: Nagaland's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, launched the mobile medical unit (MMU) for Zunheboto district, supported by Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd., on November 14 at the conference hall, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Kohima.

Paiwang stated that, as envisioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this initiative represents a collective resolve to bridge the healthcare gap and ensure that quality medical services reach every citizen, regardless of where they reside.

He underscored that the Government of India, through the National Health Mission, is providing human resources, vehicles for transportation, drugs, and diagnostics, and funds for mobility support.