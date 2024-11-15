Nagaland Health Minister Launches Mobile Medical Unit For Zunheboto District

KOHIMA: Nagaland's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, launched the mobile medical unit (MMU) for Zunheboto district, supported by Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd., on November 14 at the conference hall, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Kohima.
Paiwang stated that, as envisioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this initiative represents a collective resolve to bridge the healthcare gap and ensure that quality medical services reach every citizen, regardless of where they reside.
He underscored that the Government of India, through the National Health Mission, is providing human resources, vehicles for transportation, drugs, and diagnostics, and funds for mobility support.
In Nagaland, this program began in December 2007 with the launch of 11 mobile medical units in 11 districts, all of which now cover the newly upgraded districts.
The minister extended his gratitude to Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd. and Swasti on behalf of the government of Nagaland for their generous sponsorship of the Mobile Medical Unit.
President Government and Rural business, Tata AIG Insurance Company Ltd. Madhukar Sinha, deputy vice president and lead CSR and sustainability, TATA AIG General Insurance Company Ltd. Devang Pandya, Director Swasti H S Viswanath also spoke on during the event.
Lead-Partnership Swasti N. Rambabu gave a brief presentation on Swasti MMU and SP Intervention in Nagaland.
