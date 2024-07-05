Nagaland: House Damaged, Truck Falls 300 Meters, Roads Cut Off in Landslides

DIMAPUR: Nagaland has been grappling with continuous rainfall. This has led to landslides that have damaged property. It has also disrupted transportation. A house in Chessore town owned by Obed Yimkhiung of Keku colony, was damaged by the landslides. Additionally truck traveling on National Highway 202 near K Wungthu village in Shamator district fell 300 meters off road. This was due to loose soil. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either incident.

The persistent rains have severed Chessore town’s road connections to rest of Nagaland. The Nagaland Public Works Department (PWD) is actively working to clear roads leading from Chessore town towards Shamator. This passes through Huker. Kephor. Shiponger villages. Despite these efforts the monsoon has continued to impede progress, leaving area largely isolated.

In response to hazardous conditions Mokokchung Deputy Commissioner (DC) Thsuvisie Phoji issued travel advisory. The advisory highlighted significant landslides and rock falls. These are occurring along ongoing road widening project from Mokokchung to Chare via Dikhu. These conditions pose serious risks to commuters. Also, onsite workers are at risk These circumstances have necessitated complete closure. No vehicular movements are permitted along this stretch of highway.

The prohibition will persist until the monsoon season concludes or further notice is given. DC Phoji advised commuters traveling between Mokokchung and Chare use alternative route via Sewak Gate-Moalenden-Meyilong-Chare road. The travel advisory is part of district administration’s efforts. The aim is to ensure safety of residents and travelers amidst challenging weather conditions

The monsoon season in Nagaland has been particularly severe this year with heavy rains causing widespread disruption. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. They are taking necessary measures to mitigate impact of landslides. They are ensuring safety of residents. However, road conditions and ongoing weather challenges mean it may take time. Restoring normalcy in affected areas will be a prolonged process.