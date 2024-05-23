Nagaland Ignites Innovation: Northeast Startup Catalyst Program Launched in Kohima

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the Northeast Startup Catalyst Program was launched at the NIELIT Kohima Auditorium on Thursday with P Tokugha Sema, Director of Industries and Commerce, as the distinguished guest.

While addressing the people during the launch event, Tokugha emphasized that the program demonstrates a shared dedication to encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in the area.

He highlighted that this effort not only aids startups but also enhances the entrepreneurial environment in Nagaland and the broader Northeast region.