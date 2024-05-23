Nagaland Ignites Innovation: Northeast Startup Catalyst Program Launched in Kohima

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the Northeast Startup Catalyst Program was launched at the NIELIT Kohima Auditorium on Thursday with P Tokugha Sema, Director of Industries and Commerce, as the distinguished guest.
While addressing the people during the launch event, Tokugha emphasized that the program demonstrates a shared dedication to encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in the area.
He highlighted that this effort not only aids startups but also enhances the entrepreneurial environment in Nagaland and the broader Northeast region.
The director further explained that Nagaland presently has five incubators affiliated with Startup Nagaland, with NIELET being one of them. Each of these incubators plays a vital role in supporting startups by offering essential resources, platforms, and mentorship.
Sema also encouraged decision-makers, leaders, and individuals with resources to actively support and mentor startups. He emphasized that their assistance could greatly contribute to turning innovative ideas into successful businesses.
He urged everyone present to collaborate in building an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, which would drive economic growth and development in Nagaland and the Northeast region.
Tokugha expressed his gratitude to NEILIT for organizing the impactful program and mentioned that with everyone’s combined efforts, many startups would succeed, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development in the region.
In total, 16 startups and 23 participants from Aizawl, Kohima, Guwahati, and Imphal are taking part in the Northeast Catalyst Program.
ALSO WATCH: