Nagaland: Indian Army Commemorates Captain N. Kenguruse Memorial Day

KOHIMA: On the 25th anniversary of the supreme sacrifice of Captain N. Kenguruse of the Indian Army, a ceremony was held at the Kenguruse War Memorial in his native village, Phezha, in the Kohima district of Nagaland on Friday.

During the Kargil War (1999), Captain N. Kenguruse made the supreme sacrifice, laying down his life in the line of duty while leading an operation in the most inhospitable and inclement weather conditions. For his valour, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (second-highest gallantry award), posthumously.

The Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, was the chief guest for the event.

During the event, the proud parents of the Hero of Nagaland were felicitated by the Governor of Nagaland. (ANI)

