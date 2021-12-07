Nagaland killings: State Govt Cancels Hornbill Festival 2021

Kohima: In a bid to express solidarity with the bereaved families, the Nagaland government on Tuesday cancelled the Hornbill festival 2021.

Reportedly, the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held at 10 am.

On Monday, the state government had too cancelled the festival for one day following the civilians' killings in an army ambushed on Sunday.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, MyGov Nagaland tweeted, ''As a mark of respect to our brothers slain at Oting, Mon and in solidarity with the bereaved families, all festivities at the Hornbill Festival 2021 have been officially cancelled''.

Around 16:10 hrs, on December 4, when the 8 villagers were returning home from the coal mining work at Tiru in a puckup truck, they were ambushed and killed by the troops of elite force at random, apparently without any attempt for identification.

On hearing the gunshots, the villagers went to the spot being apprehensive that the individuals did not return home from work.

After reaching the spot, violence broke out between the villagers and the Security personnel. As a result, the irate villagers burnt 3 vehicles belonging to the Special Forces Personnel.

In the melee, the security personnel again opened fire against the villagers which led to the death of 7 more villagers.

Eyewitnesses have confirmed that the Special Forces Personnel opened fire indiscriminately as they fled from the scene towards Assam side.

