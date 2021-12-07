Nagaland Killings: Troops Opened Fire Without Any Attempt To Identify Victims, Says Police Report

Kohima: Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) T.John Longkumer (IPS) and Commissioner Rovilatuo Mor have filed a report over the incident which claimed 14 lives in eastern Nagaland's Mon district.

According to the report, around 16:10 hrs, on December 4, when the 8 villagers were returning home from the coal mining work at Tiru in a puckup truck, they were ambushed and killed by the troops of elite force at random, apparently without any attempt for identification.

''Six of the eight coal miners returning home in a pickup truck were "ambushed and killed by the security forces [reportedly, 21 Para Special Force based in Assam] at random", the report added.

The report claimed that they were all unarmed civilians working in the Coal Mines in Tiru valley.

On hearing the gunshots, the villagers went to the spot being apprehensive that the individuals did not return home from work, the report said.

The report further claimed that the security forces tried to hide the dead bodies of the villagers.

''On reaching the spot, they found the Pickup truck and the Special Forces Personnel trying to hide the dead bodies of the six villagers by wrapping and loading them in another pickup truck (Tata Mobile) apparently with the intention of taking the dead bodies to their base camp,'' it added.

The report further stated that on finding the dead bodies in the Tata Mobile, under a tarpaulin, violence broke out between the villagers and the Security personnel. As a result, the irate villagers burnt 3 vehicles belonging to the Special Forces Personnel.

''In the melee, the security personnel again opened fire against the villagers which led to the death of 7 more villagers,'' it added.

''Eyewitnesses have confirmed that the Special Forces Personnel opened fire indiscriminately as they fled from the scene towards Assam side,'' the report read further.

