Nagaland: Lady IPS officer bags international award for exemplary leadership

Kohima: Achieving laurels for the country, Pritpal Kaur, Superintendent of Police of Phek district in Nagaland, has been selected as the “2024 IACP 40 Under 40” awardee by the prestigious US-based International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

The dentist (Goldmetalist)-turned-IPS officer Kaur, is among 40 police officers selected from around the world for the award and the lone winner of the “2024 IACP 40 Under 40” award from India this year.

IACP President (Chief Wade Carpenter) in a letter to 29-year-old Kaur, a native of Haryana, said, “You are part of an incredibly talented, accomplished, and dedicated group of individuals who demonstrate leadership and exemplify a deep commitment to the profession.”

The IACP said that she served as the first SP for a newly created border district, and she brought progress and peace to international borders, using her negotiation skills to avert border clashes and land disputes, and assisted in anti-drug efforts, providing treatment, counselling, rehabilitation, and livelihood to hundreds of people struggling with drug addiction.

According to IACP, Kaur attributes her enthusiasm for education and service to her mother, who believed that education is not just for making money, but for teaching and helping others. The young IPS officer has earlier received several awards, including the International Inspiration Women Award 2023, Skoch Gold Award 2023, DGP Disc Award, Women Power India Award 2023, and Global Women Leader Award 2024 by World Women Leadership Congress 2024. “One of her greatest honours was the granting of a tribal name during her work with tribal groups in Nagaland. Currently, she serves as an SP in the Indo-Myanmar border district of Phek,” IACP said. (IANS)

Also read: NSCN-IM takes 'strong exception' to SC decision on 2021 Nagaland killings (sentinelassam.com)