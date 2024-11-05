Nagaland: Landowners Affected By Kohima-Jessami 2-Lane Road Construction Shuts Down NHIDCL Office

KOHIMA: Aggrieved landowners affected by the Kohima-Jessami 2-lane road construction project, packages II, III, IV, and V, temporarily closed down the office of the Regional Officer (RO) of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Kohima after the ultimatum served to the NHIDCL for the release of compensation got expired.

In a press release, aggrieved landowners' 2-lane road construction convenor Kiiveliiyi Chuzho said that the executive director of NHIDCL did not respond positively to its request.

According to the aggrieved landowners, NHIDCL has shown a lack of urgency and commitment to address their grievances despite several pleas and representations made by the affected landowners.