Nagaland: Landowners Affected By Kohima-Jessami 2-Lane Road Construction Shuts Down NHIDCL Office

KOHIMA: Aggrieved landowners affected by the Kohima-Jessami 2-lane road construction project, packages II, III, IV, and V, temporarily closed down the office of the Regional Officer (RO) of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Kohima after the ultimatum served to the NHIDCL for the release of compensation got expired.
In a press release, aggrieved landowners' 2-lane road construction convenor Kiiveliiyi Chuzho said that the executive director of NHIDCL did not respond positively to its request.
According to the aggrieved landowners, NHIDCL has shown a lack of urgency and commitment to address their grievances despite several pleas and representations made by the affected landowners.
Delays in providing lateral damage compensation and the repeated neglect of the landowner's concerns have only added to their frustration and despair.
The landowners stated that they have decided to temporarily close the office of the RO NHIDCL due to their lacklustre approach.
They also stated that until NHIDCL provides a written assurance, the office will remain closed. The aggrieved landowners have requested the NHIDCL to take immediate action and fulfill its responsibilities to resolve their issues.
ALSO READ: Nagaland Suffering as Educated People are Reluctant to Work: Minister Temjen Imna Along
ALSO WATCH: