KOHIMA: Lawmakers from various parties are working together for the integration of areas inhabited by Naga people.

This issue is based on the 16-point agreement and forms a key component of the greater Naga political movement. Ever since 1964, the Nagaland assembly has also passed six resolutions on the same subject matter, of which the latest one was passed in the year 2018.

Nagaland became a state on 1 December 1963, following a 16-point agreement between the central government and the Naga people. The issue has a close relation with the Naga political problem; it is integral to the identity and aspirations of the Naga people. For being a state, every assembly has acknowledged the fact, discussing it almost every session and passing 17 resolutions in favor of peaceful negotiations.

Rio said that the commitment by the assembly to the cause of the Nagas presents a collective responsibility toward looking for peace and oneness. The Legislators' Forum of Nagaland had been instrumental in making for peace talks.

From the 13th to 14th assemblies under the leadership of Rio since 2018, both houses operate without opposition, where there is complete unanimity of all the members upon the Naga political question. Since 1997, the central government has been engaged in dialogue with NSCN-IM and since 2017 with WC NNPGs.

A framework agreement was signed with NSCN-IM in 2015 and an agreed position with WC NNPGs in 2017. However, former interlocutor R N Ravi announced in October 2019 that the talks were over and no key demands of the outfits had been fulfilled.

The central government has turned down the request by NSCN-IM for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has now stalled a final agreement. The WC NNPGs have agreed to accept the offers but are still discussing the remaining demands. There hasn't been any significant progress as of yet.

Rio has justified the lack of opposition in the House in the two consecutive terms. It has highlighted united efforts towards tackling the Naga political issue. This emphasizes that it is a common duty of lawmakers to enforce peace and unity in Nagaland.

The ongoing focus on Naga integration is quite integral to the broader political movement. In the commemoration of its 60th anniversary from the State Assembly, Rio said, "We are going to continue to attain this dream in the fervor of unity and collective strength." This promise stood strong even after all these years that were filled with negotiation and compromise.