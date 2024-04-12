Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Set To Hold Rally On April 13

KOHIMA: BJP National President JP Nadda is set to visit Nagaland on April 13 to take part in an election rally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a press release informed.

The high-profile rally of the BJP-led NDA will be held at the Agri Expo, Chumukedima in Nagaland.

Nadda's expected visit to Nagaland prompted BJP state unit President Benjamin Yepthomi to convene an emergency meeting with his colleagues at his residence in Thahekhu village, Dimapur, on Thursday.