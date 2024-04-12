Nagaland Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Set To Hold Rally On April 13

KOHIMA: BJP National President JP Nadda is set to visit Nagaland on April 13 to take part in an election rally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a press release informed.
The high-profile rally of the BJP-led NDA will be held at the Agri Expo, Chumukedima in Nagaland.
Nadda's expected visit to Nagaland prompted BJP state unit President Benjamin Yepthomi to convene an emergency meeting with his colleagues at his residence in Thahekhu village, Dimapur, on Thursday.
The arrangement of necessary protocols and other logistics for the visit of the National President of the BJP was extensively discussed during the meeting attended by party leaders.
The press release stated that JP Nadda will land at the Dimapur Airport at around 12:45 PM on April 13 and hold a NDA meeting in Nagaland followed by a cluster meeting to discuss the alliance's campaign strategy and other important topics in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Notably, the General Elections for the state of Nagaland, which has one seat in the parliament, is scheduled for April 19 and its results will be declared on the 4th of June.
The previous Lok Sabha election in Nagaland held back in 2019 was won by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate, Tokheho Yepthomi.
Meanwhile, JP Nadda claimed on Wednesday that the Northeast, which he said was earlier known for bandh culture, insurgency, and targeted killings, has made rapid progress in the last ten years of the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre.
He also released the party manifesto for the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.
"The Northeast, which was neglected for decades, has witnessed a sea change since the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The region is now known for progress, development, and prosperity," Nadda said.
He said the BJP government at the Centre is working for the development of the northeastern states in various sectors, including power, tourism, internet connectivity, agriculture, and sports.