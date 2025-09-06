Nagaland Minister Flags Wrong Map Depictions on Digital Platforms

Nagaland: Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi has expressed serious concern over the erroneous depiction of the state’s boundaries on popular digital platforms such as Google Maps and GIS mapping systems. He pointed out that large portions of Dimapur and Niuland districts are still shown as part of Assam, creating confusion over jurisdiction and identity.

“Most part of Dimapur is still shown under Assam, and Niuland district hundred percent shows in the GIS mapping, which is terribly wrong,” Zhimomi said. He further added that He further added that more than 50 percent of Chumukedima district continues to appear under Assam in these systems.

The Minister stressed that Nagaland government must act promptly to ensure these mistakes are corrected, warning that ignoring such misrepresentations could have severe consequences. He noted that Assam has historically made territorial claims extending up to the Patkai hills, making accurate representation of borders all the more critical.

Zhimomi also raised concerns about jurisdictional confusion arising from Assam forest guards functioning in Assam police uniforms under the title of “Assam Forest Police”. To prevent conflict, he suggested that Nagaland adopt the term “Nagaland Forest Police Department” to clearly establish its authority.

His remarks come as Assam and Nagaland continue dialogue over long standing border disputes. The issue of digital misrepresentation, observers say, is likely to intensify calls for corrective measures at both administrative and technical levels to safeguard Nagaland’s territorial integrity.