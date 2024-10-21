Nagaland: Movement Of Trucks With More Than 3 Axle Restricted By SAYO

KOHIMA: The Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) has voluntarily imposed a restriction on the movement of goods truck having more than three axles (above 10 tyre) from using the National Highway - 2 Kohima to Imphal road.

SAYO President Metekhrielie Mejura, while addressing the media, complained about the negligence of the state government in addressing their issue.

He said that no response has been received from the government's side even after serving a 15-day ultimatum made directly to the Deputy Chief Minister earlier on October 4 this year.