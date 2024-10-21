Nagaland: Movement Of Trucks With More Than 3 Axle Restricted By SAYO

KOHIMA: The Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) has voluntarily imposed a restriction on the movement of goods truck having more than three axles (above 10 tyre) from using the National Highway - 2 Kohima to Imphal road.
SAYO President Metekhrielie Mejura, while addressing the media, complained about the negligence of the state government in addressing their issue.
He said that no response has been received from the government's side even after serving a 15-day ultimatum made directly to the Deputy Chief Minister earlier on October 4 this year.
Mejura informed that SAYO officials and volunteers started to put the restrictions in place from 5 PM yesterday, attributing the heavy vehicular movements as the primary reason behind the major damages to the road.
Its volunteers have been deployed at the old check post Phesama and inter-state boundary at Khuzama check gate.
However, the volunteers have been ordered not to stop trucks carrying goods to Kisama in preparation for the upcoming Hornbill festival.
Notably, SAYO has demanded the construction of 2-lane road and has called for the immediate restoration and upgradation of the NH-2 Kohima to Mao gate which stretches about 26.7 km.
