Nagaland: Naga King Chilli cultivation emerges as major rural income source in Seiyhama

KOHIMA: The cultivation of Naga King Chilli, popularly known as Raja Mircha, is emerging as an important source of rural income in Nagaland’s Seiyhama village, which expects an annual harvest of around 3,200 tins and earnings of around Rs 30–32 lakh from the sale of fresh king chillies this year.

The figures were shared during the 4th Organic Naga King Chilli Festival held at Seiyhama on Saturday, highlighting the growing economic significance of the indigenous chilli crop and the sustained efforts of local farmers to promote the village as an important producer of Naga King Chilli.

According to the 2026 Farming Report presented by Information and Publicity representative Kevineizo Zumu, Seiyhama has 482 households, of which around 180 households are currently benefiting directly from king chilli cultivation.

Farmers have harvested around 1,700 tins of king chillies so far this year, while another 1,500 tins are expected during the remaining harvesting period, taking the projected annual production to around 3,200 tins.

Besides the sale of fresh chillies, value-added products such as pickles and other items prepared by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are expected to generate an additional income of around Rs 1–2 lakh.

Zumu said that favourable weather conditions had contributed significantly to this year’s harvest and added that the participating farmers had performed well during the current cultivation season.

The economic potential and growing importance of the crop were also highlighted by Reverend Kevichalie Metha, Pastor of Peraciezie Baptist Church in Kohima, and a native of Seiyhama, who attended the festival as the special guest.

Metha said the increasing popularity of the festival had helped bring wider recognition to Seiyhama village and its Naga King Chilli produce.

He noted that income generated from the sale of king chillies had enabled several families in the village to support their livelihoods and improve their economic prospects.

While attributing the successful harvest and progress of the village to God’s grace, Metha emphasised that sustained agricultural growth and economic development also depended on the hard work, commitment and collective efforts of the farmers.

He encouraged more villagers to take up king chilli cultivation and called for continued cooperation and coordination among farmers, community members and other stakeholders.

He also stressed the importance of humility, unity and collective effort in sustaining the village’s agricultural and economic progress.

Lhoulalie Zumu, former Chairman and former Convenor of the festival organising committee, said the initiative was first organised in 2022 with the objective of introducing Seiyhama and its Raja Mircha to a wider audience. He added that Seiyhama was previously not widely known outside the region, but the festival had since emerged as an important platform for promoting the village, its indigenous produce and the hard work of its farming community.

Zumu acknowledged the support extended by the Nagaland Department of Horticulture, the North Eastern Council and other stakeholders towards promoting the initiative and supporting the farmers.

At the same time, he called for stronger institutional support and better agricultural and marketing linkages, particularly from the Agriculture Department, to help farmers further expand the cultivation and marketing of the indigenous chilli.

Transportation, he said, continues to remain a major challenge for farmers in the hilly region, while market access and agricultural linkages also need to be strengthened to enable producers to reach larger markets and expand their business opportunities.

He expressed hope that greater coordination and cooperation between farmers, government departments and other stakeholders would help improve connectivity, strengthen marketing opportunities and enhance the overall prospects of king chilli cultivation in Seiyhama.

The festival was organised with the participation of the village community, farmers and other stakeholders, underscoring the growing role of Raja Mircha not only as a traditional and indigenous crop but also as a promising source of livelihood, rural enterprise and sustainable economic opportunity for communities in Nagaland. (IANS)

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