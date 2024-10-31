Nagaland: NIPF & ZORO Rally Against Proposed Border Fencing on Indo-Myanmar Border

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Indigenous Peoples Forum (NIPF) and the Zo Reunification Organisation have been more vocal in rejection of border fencing by central government to be put upon the India-Myanmar border areas, especially against Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Churachandpur areas of Manipur.

In a joint press release, they expressed dissatisfaction with the resumption of construction despite earlier protests that had stopped it. According to them, the use of central forces to enforce this decision was a brazen disregard for the concerns of the Indigenous.

The organizations have pointed out that the border fence is a threat to the cultural heritage and lifestyle of Indigenous peoples. They argue that it not only divides villages but also limits traditional practices and interactions with neighboring communities, which undermines their cultural identity.

It expressed the disappointment of the people of Northeast after the regime of Free Movement established under the Act East policy initiated by the BJP government in 2018 was arbitrarily withdrawn. The rationale for this move is unknown, and it raises the question of whether it helps benefit one community at the expense of Indigenous tribal people?.

The NIPF and ZORO pointed out that the actions of the central government violate the basic rights of the Indigenous communities who reside along the border because they do not consult with the stakeholders and do not take into account international agreements meant to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples.

They pointed out that the commitment of India to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, 2007, necessitates the government to respect the rights of these marginalized groups.

They called on the Indian government to balance national security needs with the protection of human rights. They also warned that border management strategies should not isolate Indigenous communities.

This will further fuel tensions and deter peace and development in the region. The organizations asked for an immediate halt in the construction of the border fence to protect the rights and well-being of Indigenous peoples.