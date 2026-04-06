Nagaland Observes Easter Sunday With Prayer and Community Gatherings

Churches across Nagaland saw significant attendance through the day, with early morning prayer gatherings among the most widely observed traditions.

The celebrations also marked the formal conclusion of Holy Week — a period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection that precedes Easter in the Christian calendar.

Devotees participated in services that centered on themes of unity, faith, and personal introspection.

Nand Kishore Yadav extended his Easter greetings to the people of Nagaland, expressing hope that the festival would bring joy, peace, and renewed strength to all.

He conveyed wishes for blessings across communities as the state came together to observe the occasion.