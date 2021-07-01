Nagaland: Odd-Even Rule in Dimapur Extended till July 10

DIMAPUR:

The 'odd-even' regulation for vehicular movements in the Dimapur municipal districts will be in effect until July 10, 2021.

Commissioner of police Dimapur Rothihu Tetseo issued an order stating that essential vehicle mobility will be based on the odd-even number of days currently in place. Those who are exempted have been instructed to bring ID cards provided by their respective HoDs.

Shops/business establishments selling essential goods and commodities, as well as public utility services such as LPG and E-commerce, might well be open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, all other shops/business establishments dealing with all sorts of goods/items/articles have been authorised to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All stores in New Market, Hongkong Market, and Hazi Park would be permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays on an odd-even basis.

Barbershops, Salons, and Spas may open when the persons/attendants who work in those establishments have been vaccinated.

This might be done by submitting an application to the administrator DMC, the administrator Chumukedima Town Council/Medziphema Town Council/Niuland Town Council, or the concerned area administrative official.

After nearly a month and a half of lockdown, the first phase of resuming business and other operations in the state will begin on July 1 for a 10-day period.

On June 28, the Covid-19 High Powered Committee (HPC) decided to lift lockdown limits gradually. However, HPC stated that Unlock 1 will be an observation phase before making any further decisions.

To avoid repeat lockdowns, the government emphasised stringent Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as 'no mask-no movement' and 'no mask-no admission,' as well as increased testing and immunisation. Chief Secretary J Alam announced new instructions for phase 1 of the 'unlocking' process in an order.

Furthermore, the government has given District Task Forces (DTFs) the authority to impose tougher regulations in their particular districts/areas depending on local conditions if they believe such measures are urgently needed to stop the spread of Covid-19.





