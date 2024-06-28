Nagaland: PDA Government Remains Intact Amid ULB Polls, Asserts Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along

DIMAPUR: In the wake of friendly contests between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in urban local body (ULB) polls Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along stated that People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remains strong and intact.

Speaking to the media at his residence on Thursday, Along emphasized commitment of both BJP and NDPP to alliance. He highlighted coalition government has four more years to serve people of Nagaland focusing on stability and good governance.

Addressing recent Lok Sabha election setback where PDA's consensus candidate Dr. Chumben Murry, was defeated by Congress’s S. Supongmeren Jamir Along acknowledged that every election has unique challenges. Issues that affect outcomes. Despite this, he assured that PDA under Chief Minister Rio's leadership, is dedicated to addressing and resolving state's problems.

He reiterated the government's commitment to opposition-less administration aiming to increase the pace of development in Nagaland. Along stressed that state government is eager to facilitate resolution of the Naga political issue efficiently and effectively. This is under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads this alliance.

“We must be assertive as a united people. Our goal is resolving the Naga political issue. Without addressing this, we cannot achieve our objectives.” He added this emphasizing the importance.

Along expressed confidence in recently formed Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Naga political issue. He trusted in the central government's capability to secure lasting peace and prosperity in the state.

When questioned about possibility of cabinet reshuffle Along stated that such decisions are at discretion of the Chief Minister. Alliance leadership in Delhi also holds this discretion.

Minister's assertions come as reassurance. They affirm the PDA government's stability and dedication. This dedication aims at overcoming state's challenges. It also fosters development and achieving a lasting resolution to Naga political issue.